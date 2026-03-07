What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 92-89 Win at Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading into the postseason with momentum on their side.

Making the trip down to Coral Gables for a matchup with freshly-ranked Miami, the Cardinals withstood a fierce last-ditch effort from the Hurricanes, earning a 92-89 win from the Watsco Center on Saturday.

"We were fortunate to get a win today," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Proud of our guys. Showed a lot of resiliency, especially after Miami took the lead late. The guys didn't blink, and they just kept battling at them. It's nice to get a win going into the conference tournament play. Proud of our guys. They've done a really good job this year. They stay connected, unified. There's a lot of belief in that locker room, and I'm excited about what's to come here."

The victory over the No. 22 Canes was huge for a couple reasons. It earned the Cards their first win over a Quad 1A opponent this season, as they were previously 0-8 in such games. Additionally, it snapped a 14-game losing streak against ranked opponents on the road, winning for the first time since winning 79-73 at No. 3 Duke on Jan. 18, 2020.

It was all offense for both teams. Louisville connected on 61.1 percent of their field goal attempts (their second-highest this season), were a blazing 12-of-24 on three-point tries, and has 22 assists against only seven turnovers. shot 56.4 percent (second-worst by a Louisville opponent) and 8-of-19 on threes, had a 22-to-8 assist/turnover ratio, and went 19-of-23 at the free throw line.

Adrian Wooley hit the go-ahead three with 18 seconds left, while Ryan Conwell forced a crucial turnover on the next possession and led the Cards with 24 points.

"That's how tournament games are going to be," Kelsey said. "They're going to come down to a possession or two. They're going to come down to big moments. So it's kind of good to see our guys in that moment, and have the right mindset and have the have the grit and the resolve to find a way to get a win. Because that's how it's going to be over the next month."

