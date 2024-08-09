Report: Local '25 Product Kaden Magwood to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A home grown talent in the Class of 2025 is in line to take an official visit to the Louisville men's basketball program.
Kaden Magwood, a guard who started his high school career at Louisville (Ky.) Western, will visit the Cardinals on Aug. 23, according to League Ready. It's the first in a set of eight OVs that Magwood will take this fall.
He's the fifth 2025 prospect that's in line to take an official visit to Louisville so far this fall. Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson has a visit "tentatively set" for the weekend of August 23, Branson (Mo.) Link Academy shooting guard Davion Hannah will visit on Sept. 7, while Huntington (W. Va.) Prep shooting guard Darryn Peterson's OV does not yet have an exact date.
Washington, D.C., Sidwell Friends School guard Acaden Lewis is also in line to visit the Cards, but recently excluded them from his top schools.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard is regarded as a consensus four-star prospect in the 2025 cycle, ranking as high as the No. 53 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. He comes in as the No. 57 nationally prospect per the 247Sports Composite
The Louisville native spent his first season in high school at Western, and had a breakout freshman season. He averaged 13.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 51.6 percent on threes, helping guide the Warriors to a 23-5 record. After the season, he transferred to national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., where he has been ever since.
Recently, Magwood shined out on this offseason's AAU circuit. Playing for Team Loaded (Va.) at the Adidas 3SSB, he averaged 22.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 13 games.
(Photo of Kaden Magwood: Patrick O'Brien - Phenom Hoops)
