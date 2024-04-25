Former Louisville Forward Kaleb Glenn Announces Transfer Destination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the first players to depart the Louisville men's basketball program following the end of their 2022-23 season has found his new home.
Former Cardinals forward Kaleb Glenn announced Thursday that he has committed to Florida Atlantic. Glenn is now the seventh former Card overall to find his new transfer home.
Skyy Clark is heading back home to UCLA, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James are joining forces at NC State, Tre White is going to play for Illinois, J.J. Traynor will finish his career at DePaul while Curtis Williams will continue his at Georgetown.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward made a noticeable impact as a true freshman, especially down the stretch. As one of just four Cardinals to play in all 32 games - while also making 11 starts - Glenn averaged 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while also shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Over the final nine games of the season, he averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Glenn spent the first three years of his high school career just down the street from UofL's campus at Louisville (Ky.) Male, before ultimately transferring to La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere for his senior season. There, he put up 15.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, and came out of high school as the No. 75 prospect in the Class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite.
He originally committed to former Louisville head coach Chris Mack in September of 2021, but stuck to his commitment after Mack and Louisville mutually agreed to part ways.
With Louisville in line to return just walk-on guard Hercy Miller from last season, new head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have hit the ground running out on the recruiting trail since his hiring on Mar. 28. So far, the Cardinals have landed seven transfer commitments so far in this cycle.
Reyne Smith and James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison's Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado's J'Vonne Hadley, BYU's Aly Khalifa, Washington's Koren Johnson and Long Beach State's Aboubacar Traore are also joining the fold.
(Photo of Kaleb Glenn: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
