Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville Makes Final Two Schools for '22 SF Kamari Lands

    The small forward from Arizona will be choosing between the Cardinals, and a school in his own backyard.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have already inked a pair of prospects in last month's early signing period for the 2022 class, but they are continuing to make big pushes out on the recruiting trail.

    Kamari Lands, a small forward who currently plays for Hillcrest Prep in Phoeniz, Ariz., trimmed his list of top schools to just two with the Cardinals still in the running, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Louisville is going up against Arizona State for his commitment.

    Lands, originally from Indianapolis, Ind., had also been considering Memphis or going the professional route. He had been previously committed to Syracuse before decommitting in late August, and a decision on his new school is expected in early January, according to Tipton.

    After losing out on Rodney Rice, the Cardinals quickly shifted their primary focus in the class to Lands, and progressed quickly in the recruitment. He was offered a scholarship on Oct. 22, then was hosted for an official visit on campus on Nov. 5.

    The 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing ranks as high as the No. 34 prospect in the class and No. 10 small forward, according to ESPN's recruiting services. Through the first five games of his senior season at Hillcrest Prep, Lands is averaging 33.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2,6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

    Read More

    Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central small forward Tae Davis signed with Louisville on the first day of the early signing period last month, followed by Bahamian center Frederick King on the final day.

    (Photo of Kamari Lands: Fansided's Inside the Loud House)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    15408915
    Basketball

    Louisville Makes Final Two Schools for '22 SF Kamari Lands

    18 seconds ago
    5910BB02-EC23-46EA-8163-5409B23993C3
    Basketball

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. DePaul

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17268046_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. DePaul Blue Demons

    1 hour ago
    EusQY6oXMAI4vnp
    Other Sports

    Louisville Baseball’s 2022 Schedule Revealed

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17268093_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Frontcourt Rotations, Development Still Evolving for Louisville

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17190398_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville WR Justin Marshall Enters Transfer Portal

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13244175_168388606_lowres
    Other Sports

    UofL Board of Trustees, Athletic Association Take No Action in 'Personnel Matters' Regarding AD Vince Tyra

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16924169_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tennessee Transfer RB Tiyon Evans Commits to Louisville

    Dec 6, 2021