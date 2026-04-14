Report: Arkansas Transfer Karter Knox to Visit Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is set to host another noteworthy player in the transfer portal.

Former Arkansas forward Karter Knox is set to take a visit to campus on Tuesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton and 247Sports' Jody Demling.

Knox is in line to be the third transfer to visit UofL since the 15-day portal window opened back on Apr. 7. Former Kansas forward Flory Bidunga and former Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad both visited this past weekend, then subsequently committed.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing is coming off of a bit of an injury-plagued season. He was forced to miss the season-opener due to a toe injury, then played through a hip injury suffered at Auburn on Jan. 10. After injuring his knee in early February and missing three games in a four-game span, he was forced to have season-ending surgery on his left meniscus, which sidelined him for the final 12 games. Knox wound up averaging 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22 games and 18 starts.

The season before as a true freshman, the Tampa, Fla. native showed some true promise. Playing in all 36 games and making 24 starts, Knox averaged 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 35.0 percent on threes. He briefly tested the NBA Draft waters, but opted to return for a second season in Fayetteville.

Louisville has seen a ton of players depart the program this offseason. Mouhamed Camara, Sananda Fru, Khani Rooths, and Vangelis Zougris all entered the portal; Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers also graduated; while Mikel Brown Jr. declared for the NBA Draft.

The Cardinals only bring back Adrian Wooley and London Johnson, but they're already starting to make waves in the transfer portal. Kansas' Flory Bidunga and Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, the No. 1 and No. 18 players in the portal, have already committed.

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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