Louisville's Kasean Pryor Exits Game vs. Oklahoma With Leg Injury
NASSAU, The Bahamas - Regardless of the outcome of the Louisville men's basketball program's matchup vs. Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game, they might have suffered a major injury in the process.
Starting forward Kasean Pryor was forced to leave the game vs. Sooners early in the second half after suffering an apparent left leg injury.
With Louisville on defense and Pryor guarding the paint, point guard Chucky Hepburn fell backwards into Pryor's leg following hard contact on a drive by Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears. Pryor immediately went down, and was visibly writhing in pain and slapping the court. He attempted to put weight on his left leg after getting up, but required trainers to take him to the locker room with 19:02 on the clock.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound stretch forward started the first two games of Louisville’s run in the Battle 4 Atlantis, and has played in every one of their seven games on the young season. He entered the game vs. the Sooners averaging 13.0 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game, but had trouble finding his stroke, shooting 39.0 percent from he field and 4-of-28 on threes.
Pryor joined Louisville this past offseason as a transfer from South Florida. Playing 32 games with 21 starts, Pryor was the Bulls' third-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, while also pulling down a team-best 7.9 rebounds. He also averaged 1.8 assists, shot 44.7/35.2/81.5 for the season, and logged 12 double-doubles.
The Chicago, Ill. native played his first two seasons at Boise State, then spent his junior year in the JUCO ranks at Northwest Florida State. There, he started all 35 games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
