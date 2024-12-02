Louisville Forward Kasean Pryor to Miss Remainder of 2024-25 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is going to be without one of their top players moving forward.
Fifth year forward Kasean Pryor will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season due to a torn left ACL suffered in the Cardinals' previous game vs. Oklahoma, the program announced Monday
Early in the second half of Louisville's Battle 4 Atlantis title game loss to the Sooners last Friday, point guard Chucky Hepburn fell backwards into Pryor's leg following hard contact on a drive by Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears. Pryor immediately went down, and was visibly writhing in pain.
He attempted to put weight on his left leg after getting up, but required trainers to take him to the locker room with 19:02 on the clock. Pryor eventually returned to the bench in a wheelchair, finishing the game with six points, four assists and two rebounds.
"not the way i expected my senior year of basketball to end!" Pryor said in a subsequent post to Instagram. "Gods timing is always perfect and i know things happen for a reason! A minor setback for a major comeback! I could never quit!
"Card nation, i appreciate the love and support throughout this journey; it's definitely felt! And to everyone who's reached out to send their prayers and wishes, thank you! They mean a lot to me! The work doesn't stop here! i'll be cheering my guys on all season!"
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound stretch forward started the first two games of Louisville’s run in the Battle 4 Atlantis, and had played in every one of their seven games up to that point. He entered the game vs. OU averaging 13.0 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game, but had trouble finding his stroke, shooting 39.0 percent from he field and 4-of-28 on threes.
Pryor joined Louisville this past offseason as a transfer from South Florida. Playing 32 games with 21 starts, Pryor was the Bulls' third-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, while also pulling down a team-best 7.9 rebounds. He also averaged 1.8 assists, shot 44.7/35.2/81.5 for the season, and logged 12 double-doubles.
The Chicago, Ill. native played his first two seasons at Boise State, then spent his junior year in the JUCO ranks at Northwest Florida State. There, he started all 35 games, averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X