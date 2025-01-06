Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball has some momentum to start to new year.
The Cardinals are now on a four-game win streak, which is their longest so far in year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, and most recently earned their first win at Virginia for the first time since 1990.
"I honestly had no clue about the history of our record at Virginia, until Paul (Rogers), in the pregame radio interview, mentioned it to me," head coach Pat Kelsey said
While the ACC is having a down year, their next foe in Clemson is one of their toughest remaining matchups of the season. The Tigers already have five win against KenPom top-100 teams this season, one of which came against Kentucky last month.
"They're they're tough, they're physical, they're big and and they got great skill as well," Kelsey said. "We have our work cut out for us. I just have the ultimate respect for (Clemson head coach Brad Brownell) and their program over the years, and this year's edition is no different. It's a very, very dangerous team."
Prior to their matchup with the Tigers, Kelsey, took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Conference Call. He discussed the previous game at Virginia, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Clemson, and more.
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
