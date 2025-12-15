Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Tennessee (7-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Volunteers:

Rankings

Tennessee Louisville AP/USAT 20th/20th 11th/11th SOS 38th 89th SOR 47th 13th NET 36th 11th RPI 50th 41st BPI 18th 6th KenPom 18th 10th Torvik 18th 10th EvanMiya 20th 12th

Team Leaders

Tennessee Louisville Points Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17.3) Ryan Conwell (19.4) Rebounds Nate Ament (7.1) Sananda Fru (6.2) Assists Ja'Kobi Gillespie (5.4) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Bishop Boswell (1.9) Kobe Rodgers (1.3) Blocks Felix Okpara (1.7) Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Tennessee Louisville Points Per Game 80.9 94.3 Field Goal % 46.8 47.9 FGM/FGA Per Game 28.9/61.7 30.4/63.5 Three Point % 34.6 37.5 3PTM/3PTA 7.4/21.4 13.2/35.2 Free Throw % 72.7 77.8 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.7/21.6 20.3/26.1

Rebounding

Tennessee Louisville Rebounds Per Game 43.3 42.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 15.6 12.7 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.7 29.9 Rebound Margin 12.9 8.0

Defense

Tennessee Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.0 68.1 Opp. FG% 38.5 37.8 Opp. 3PT% 29.7 29.6 Steals Per Game 7.5 8.1 Blocks Per Game 3.7 3.8 Turnovers Forced Per Game 12.4 13.9

Ball Handling

Tennessee Louisville Assists Per Game 18.8 19.7 Turnovers Per Game 13.2 10.9 Turnover Margin 0.8 3.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.42 1.81

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 57.8 percent chance to win against the Volunteers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 22.0 (6th overall), whereas Tennessee has a BPI rating of 16.9 (18th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Volunteers, with a projected final score of 80-79 in favor of UT. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.72 (10th overall), whereas Tennessee has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.10 (18th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 43 percent chance to take down the Vols, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of UT. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9451 (10th overall), whereas Tennessee has a "Barthag" of .9253 (18th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 83, Tennessee 82.

