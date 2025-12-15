Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Tennessee

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Volunteers for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) controls the ball as Tennessee Volunteers guard Cameron Carr (43) defends during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) controls the ball as Tennessee Volunteers guard Cameron Carr (43) defends during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Tennessee defeated Louisville 77-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville CardinalsTennessee Volunteers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Tennessee (7-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Volunteers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Tennessee

Louisville

AP/USAT

20th/20th

11th/11th

SOS

38th

89th

SOR

47th

13th

NET

36th

11th

RPI

50th

41st

BPI

18th

6th

KenPom

18th

10th

Torvik

18th

10th

EvanMiya

20th

12th

Team Leaders

Tennessee

Louisville

Points

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17.3)

Ryan Conwell (19.4)

Rebounds

Nate Ament (7.1)

Sananda Fru (6.2)

Assists

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (5.4)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Bishop Boswell (1.9)

Kobe Rodgers (1.3)

Blocks

Felix Okpara (1.7)

Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Tennessee

Louisville

Points Per Game

80.9

94.3

Field Goal %

46.8

47.9

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.9/61.7

30.4/63.5

Three Point %

34.6

37.5

3PTM/3PTA

7.4/21.4

13.2/35.2

Free Throw %

72.7

77.8

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.7/21.6

20.3/26.1

Rebounding

Tennessee

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

43.3

42.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

15.6

12.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.7

29.9

Rebound Margin

12.9

8.0

Defense

Tennessee

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

66.0

68.1

Opp. FG%

38.5

37.8

Opp. 3PT%

29.7

29.6

Steals Per Game

7.5

8.1

Blocks Per Game

3.7

3.8

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.4

13.9

Ball Handling

Tennessee

Louisville

Assists Per Game

18.8

19.7

Turnovers Per Game

13.2

10.9

Turnover Margin

0.8

3.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.42

1.81

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 57.8 percent chance to win against the Volunteers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 22.0 (6th overall), whereas Tennessee has a BPI rating of 16.9 (18th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Volunteers, with a projected final score of 80-79 in favor of UT. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.72 (10th overall), whereas Tennessee has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.10 (18th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 43 percent chance to take down the Vols, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of UT. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9451 (10th overall), whereas Tennessee has a "Barthag" of .9253 (18th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 83, Tennessee 82.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball