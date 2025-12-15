Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Tennessee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Tennessee (7-3, 0-0 SEC) on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Volunteers:
Rankings
Tennessee
Louisville
AP/USAT
20th/20th
11th/11th
SOS
38th
89th
SOR
47th
13th
NET
36th
11th
RPI
50th
41st
BPI
18th
6th
KenPom
18th
10th
Torvik
18th
10th
EvanMiya
20th
12th
Team Leaders
Tennessee
Louisville
Points
Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17.3)
Ryan Conwell (19.4)
Rebounds
Nate Ament (7.1)
Sananda Fru (6.2)
Assists
Ja'Kobi Gillespie (5.4)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Bishop Boswell (1.9)
Kobe Rodgers (1.3)
Blocks
Felix Okpara (1.7)
Sananda Fru (1.2)
Scoring
Tennessee
Louisville
Points Per Game
80.9
94.3
Field Goal %
46.8
47.9
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.9/61.7
30.4/63.5
Three Point %
34.6
37.5
3PTM/3PTA
7.4/21.4
13.2/35.2
Free Throw %
72.7
77.8
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.7/21.6
20.3/26.1
Rebounding
Tennessee
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
43.3
42.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
15.6
12.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.7
29.9
Rebound Margin
12.9
8.0
Defense
Tennessee
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.0
68.1
Opp. FG%
38.5
37.8
Opp. 3PT%
29.7
29.6
Steals Per Game
7.5
8.1
Blocks Per Game
3.7
3.8
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.4
13.9
Ball Handling
Tennessee
Louisville
Assists Per Game
18.8
19.7
Turnovers Per Game
13.2
10.9
Turnover Margin
0.8
3.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.42
1.81
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 57.8 percent chance to win against the Volunteers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 22.0 (6th overall), whereas Tennessee has a BPI rating of 16.9 (18th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 49 percent chance to take down the Volunteers, with a projected final score of 80-79 in favor of UT. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.72 (10th overall), whereas Tennessee has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.10 (18th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 43 percent chance to take down the Vols, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of UT. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9451 (10th overall), whereas Tennessee has a "Barthag" of .9253 (18th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 83, Tennessee 82.
