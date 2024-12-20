Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Preview Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a week's worth of down time from their last time out, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action. After falling 93-85 at Kentucky, they'll attempt to get back in the win column down at Florida State.
"When you have an opportunity like this, where you have a longer layoff, you can kind of go back to your basics," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "With the way our roster is right now. and our depth is more limited, it's important to keep our guys fresh this time of year. ... These last couple weeks have been kind of a 'rediscovery' of who we are because of the changes on our roster, and I think our guys have done a really, really good job of that."
Florida State is off to a 9-3 start so far this season, but they are 0-3 against teams ranked in the top-100 of KenPom's rankings. That being said, Kelsey knows that the 'Noles are a tough team to beat - especially because of their length and overall size.
"They're as good at what they do, in terms of disrupting and turning you over, as anybody in the country," Kelsey said. "Offensively, we have to play with great poise, and defensively we have to meet that physical challenge. We have to guard really athletic players, but they also have very skilled, talented players as well."
Prior to their matchup with the Seminoles, Kelsey, shooting guard Reyne Smith and point guard Pat Kelsey took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. Kentucky and the week-long break that followed, previewed the upcoming showdown at Florida State, and more.
