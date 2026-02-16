Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball is starting to round into form, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

With the start of the NCAA Tournament roughly just one month away, the Cardinals are riding a five-game winning streak after previous losing four times in a seven-game span. They've looked especially convincing in their last two times out: using a strong second half to beat Baylor 82-71 on a neutral floor in their last time out, and delivering a historic 118-77 beatdown on NC State before that.

"It's a "25 Strong" commitment to team," head coach Pat Kelsey said Monday. "It's is your attitude when you walk in the next team meeting, film session, walk through, you got a smile on your face and a pep in your step, and you're ready so that when your name is called, you go in and help us win the game."

But Louisville isn't about to rest on their laurels, and is making sure they stay focused on the immediate task at hand. Following their win over Baylor in Fort Worth, they're making the quick trip up I-30 to Dallas, where a rematch with SMU is waiting for them.

The Cardinals are looking to pull off the regular season sweep over the Mustangs. They previously win 88-74 at the KFC Yum Center back on Jan. 31 to get their five-game streak started.

"You got to remind guys that the physicality on rebounding, at a high level of Division I basketball- you play against the Michigan States, you play against the Tennessees, you play against the Dukes, you play against the SMUs - who we play tomorrow night. Big, physical, you have to have that," Kelsey said.

On Monday, Kelsey took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Call. He discussed the previous matchup vs. Baylor, previewed the showdown against SMU, and more.

Below is the videos from his press conferences:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

