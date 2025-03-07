Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as the first year under head coach Pat Kelsey began, the final game of the regular season is now here. This Saturday, the Cardinals will hold their annual Senior Day matchup at the KFC Yum! Center, and put their winning streak on the line against Stanford.
"It's been well documented where the program was before these young men arrived, and where it is today," Kelsey said. "I think I speak for everybody in this city that we owe this group, this special group, a huge sense of gratitude and appreciation for what they've done over the last eight months to lift this program, and to lift this city in many ways."
Of course, it's not a guarantee that Louisville will emerge victorious on Senior Day. By the ACC standings, Stanford is the best team that UofL has played at home since Wake Forest back on Jan. 28, and they boast one of the best players in the conference in center Maxime Raynaud.
"He stuffs the stat sheet in every single way," Kelsey said of Raynaud. "He's six-foot-a million, can shoot threes, can score in the post on both shoulders, he's a very good passer, he generates free throws, he's a good rim protection guy. He's just got all the tools. He's gonna play for a long. long time and make a whole lot of money."
Prior to their matchup with the Cardinal, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game vs. Cal, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Stanford, Reyne Smith's injury, Senior Day, and more.
Below is the videos from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
