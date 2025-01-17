Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Preview Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is operating at full steam ahead.
With their most recent blowout victory at Syracuse, the Cardinals are now on a seven game winning streak. Not only is it their longest in five years, but UofL sits near the top of the ACC standings currently tied for second in the league.
Their winning streak will get put to the test in their first ACC rematch of the season, with Virginia coming to town. While Louisville took down the Cavaliers to start a four-game losing streak for them, Kelsey knows that UVA is still dangerous.
"They have the answers to the test, we have the answers to the test, so to speak," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "You have stuff on tape that they did really well against us, and we did some well things well against them. They'll adjust, and we'll adjust too. That's just part of it."
Prior to their rematch with the Cavaliers, Kelsey, point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Aboubacar Traore took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Syracuse, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Virginia, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
Point Guard Chucky Hepburn and Forward Aboubacar Traore
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn and Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky