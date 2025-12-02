Watch: Pat Kelsey Previews Louisville's Matchup vs. 'Extremely Talented' Arkansas Squad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One month through the 2025-26 season season, and the Louisville men's basketball program is still unblemished.
The calendar has just flipped to the month of December, and the Cardinals are undefeated through their first seven games. Last week, the Cards thoroughly outclassed both Eastern Michigan and NJIT, defeating them by a combined 98 points. So far, UofL has an average margin of victory of 33.7 points.
But following a few extra days off for Thanksgiving, it's right back to work for Louisville, and they have a tough test to kick off the new month. Not only are they set to play in their first true road game of the season, it's a ranked matchup in the ACC/SEC Challenge against John Calipari, Kenny Payne and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
"They're extremely talented. It's one of the most talented teams in the country. They're extremely explosive, they're fast, they're athletic. The floor really tilts when they get the ball. I mean, it goes downhill. They have a lot of very talented players all across their their roster, both in their front court and in their back court. They're obviously well coached as well. We have to be on it, on both sides of the floor in the game on Wednesday.
"Obviously, it's going to be a great college basketball atmosphere. The arena is going to be hopping, so the lights are going to be bright. It's going to be a big stage, and we're really excited about the opportunity going against one of the most talented teams in the country."
Prior to their matchup with the Razorbacks, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. He discussed the first month of the season, previewed the upcoming showdown at Arkansas, and more.
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
