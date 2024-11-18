Louisville Report

Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Bellarmine

The Cardinals take on the Knights following their first loss of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 4, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the second half against the Morehead State Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Morehead State 93-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's been a long week-and-a-half for Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program.

The Cardinals haven't been in action since Nov. 9, when they were dealt a humbling 77-55 loss to No. 12 Tennessee on their home floor. Since then, Louisville has had plenty of time to correct what the Volunteers exposed.

"The first six or seven days of our off period, the majority of the time was spent on us kind of going back to preseason mode a little bit," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Working on all facets of our system on both sides of the ball. The latter half of this break has been a lot of focus on preparing for Bellarmine."

But now, it's time for Louisville to get back to work. Their first game following their first loss of the season will come against crosstown foe Bellarmine, and the Cardinals are eager to try and get back in the win column.

"I know Coach (Scott) Davenport very well, I've known him for many, many years," Kelsey said. "I've worked with his son, Doug, and have the utmost respect for him and his program, his staff, the tradition that they built there. He's a terrific coach, and I think, one of the best coaches in the country."

Prior to their matchup with the Volunteers, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game vs. Tennessee, the down time afterwards, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Bellarmine, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

