Watch: HC Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Preview Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Year two under head coach Pat Kelsey for the Louisville men's basketball program is off to a good start so far.
The Cardinals are undefeated through their first four games, including a 96-88 takedown of arch rival Kentucky. Include blowouts over South Carolina State, Jackson State and Ohio, and UofL's average margin of victory so far has been 32.0 points.
Though in Louisville's next time out, this stout start to the 2025-26 season is going to get put to the test. The Cardinals are set to play in their first game away from the KFC Yum! Center this season, taking on former longtime conference rival Cincinnati this Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST from Heritage Bank Center.
In the fifth season under head coach Wes Miller, the Bearcats are also off to a 4-0 start to the year. They're led by forward Baba Miller, who's averaging 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, and UC's defense as a whole is ranked No. 2 on the analytical site KenPom.
"That's the obvious thing that you talk about: their defense," head coach Pat Kelsey said regarding Cincinnati's defense. "They are an extremely dangerous offensive team as well, and they present a whole bunch of problems that we got to be on, and we got to prepare for.
"You mentioned the defense. First of all, Wes (Miller)'s teams are always tough and nasty defensively. They're built that way. They have terrific size. They have terrific length. They play with phenomenal motors. Their scheme is very good. They turn you over, they deflect the ball, they disrupt they have phenomenal rim protection, like you. You got to be on it."
Prior to their matchup with the Bearcats, Kelsey, shooting guard Ryan Conwell and point guard Kobe Rodgers took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous matchups with Kentucky and Ohio, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Cincinnati, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
Shooting Guard Ryan Conwell and Point Guard Kobe Rodgers
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
