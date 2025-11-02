Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews South Carolina State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new season of college basketball is just around the corner.
On Monday, the overwhelming majority of teams across the sport will will officially tip-off their 2025-26 season, and Louisville is no exception. Year two of the Pat Kelsey era will get started with a matchup against South Carolina State, with tip-off from the KFC Yum! Center set for 9:00 p.m. EST
"I mean, if you don't have some butterflies before a game, you're not a true competitor," Kelsey said. "If I'm in my 50th year of coaching, and I'm kicking off the season, you're always going to have a little butterflies. Doesn't matter who it is. Every game, it's that anxious, nervous energy."
Expectation are high for the Cardinals in year two under Kelsey. Coming off of a year where they went 27-8, UofL did a great job both adding and retaining talent this offseason. As a result, they begin the year as the No. 11 team in the country, and are projected to finish second in the ACC.
In their preseason exhibitions, there was a mix of highs and lows. While they dropped a 90-82 decision to No. 19 Kansas at home, they were at least able to follow that up with a 99-76 win over Bucknell.
"That's what exhibition games are for," Kelsey said. "To really see your team against somebody else, and evaluate both ends of the floor - offense and defense - and evaluate individual performances. Strengths and weaknesses of our team, strengths and weaknesses of individuals, and then clean a bunch of stuff up."
Prior to their matchup with the Bulldogs, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. He discussed the preseason exhibitions, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. South Carolina State, provided anothe update on injured forward Kasean Pryor, and more.
