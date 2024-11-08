Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Tennessee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Pat Kelsey era of the Louisville men's basketball program is off to a rousing start.
Tipping of the 2024-25 season earlier this week, the Cardinals throttled in-state foe Morehead State to the tune of 93-45. It was a game primarily won by Louisville's defensive efforts, holding the Eagles to 23.1 percent from the field and forcing 21 total turnovers
"We really defended," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "I think the numbers spoke to that. All of our efforts and statistics spoke to how hard we played. Our guys' attention to detail on scouting report - both on personnel and then the systematic things that they do in the half court, especially with all their sets."
Now, Louisville has a massive test coming up next, as they are welcoming No. 12 Tennessee to the KFC Yum! Center this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST. The Vols also got off to a good start to their season, taking down Gardner-Webb 80-64 in their opener on Monday.
"Tomorrow is going to tell us a lot," Kelsey said. "It's going to tell both teams a lot. I think scheduling a major non conference game like this early in the schedule tells you a lot about your team, and you'll learn a lot more and know a lot more tomorrow at about two o'clock.
"It's gonna be a big stage. Obviously, it's gonna be a huge crowd. There's a lot of hype around the game. It's fun. I know our guys are juiced up. There's energy around the city, I think there's energy on campus. It's gonna be a big time college basketball atmosphere and a big time college basketball game."
Prior to their matchup with the Volunteers, Kelsey took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game vs. Morehead State, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Tennessee, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X