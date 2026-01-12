Watch: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Previews Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has another great opportunity lined up for them.

On the heels of taking down Boston College to get back on right track and snap a two-game skid, the Cardinals now have another ranked foe making their way to the Derby City, and will face Virginia to cap off a three-game home stand. Tip-off against the Cavaliers is set for Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

"It really put a lot on our guy's shoulders to adjust quickly. from a game plan standpoint, and obviously from role standpoint," head coach Pat Kelsey said of his team's win against BC despite not having Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell available.

"I thought our guys showed a lot of tenacity, a lot of grit, just the wherewithal to figure out how to pull out a win. Were we perfect? No, no team ever is. But just finding a way in really tough circumstances, I was proud of them."

Tony Bennett might no longer be running the show in Charlottesville, but UVA is still a team to watch out for. First year head coach Ryan Odom, who came over from VCU, has guided the Hoos to a 14-2 record up to this point - which is their most wins through 16 games since 2018-19 when they won the national championship.

"They're dangerous, top to bottom, across the board, on the roster," Kelsey said of Virginia. "Their roster was constructed in a lot of the same ways ours was in terms of what we value. From a new age modern analytical standpoint, from a predictive modeling standpoint, their style of play. It's very, very similar in a lot of ways. Ton of respect for what they've done and what they built in a short amount of time, terrific scheme, and we got to be stinking on it."

Prior to their matchup with the Cavaliers, Kelsey took time to meet with the media on the weekly ACC Coaches Call. He discussed the previous matchup vs. Boston College, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Virginia, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

