Watch: Pat Kelsey, Jeff Walz Preview Louisville Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be in the thick of college football season, but college basketball season is just around the corner. In fact, we're just 35 days away from both the Louisville men's and women's basketball programs tipping off their respective 2024-25 season on Nov. 4.
With hoops coming back, "Louisville Live," the annual preseason basketball event for the men's and women's teams is also making a return. It will be held in the KFC Yum! Center this Friday, October 4, at 8:00 p.m.
Since its inception in 2019, Louisville Live has escalated in popularity amongst the Cardinals fanbase. The midnight madness-style event has quickly turned into a premier showcase of the basketball programs for fans, players and recruits alike.
The first two Louisville Lives were held at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. It moved to Churchill Downs in 2021, then to Louisville Slugger Field in 2022 before taking a break in 2023.
In the past, former players such as Donovan Mitchell and Angel McCoughtry have made appearances, as well as celebrities like Jack Harlow and Maria Taylor. It has featured competitions like a dunk contest and three-point shootout, while the 2022 iteration featured the 1986 NCAA Championship team.
Prior to Louisville Live, men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey and women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz, took time to meet with the media to preview the event. Below is the video from their press conference:
WBB Head Coach Jeff Walz and MBB Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
