Report: '24 PF, Michigan Decommit Khani Rooths to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has hosted a lot of transfer portal visitors on campus since head coach Pat Kelsey took over. Next, they'll be welcoming the top uncommitted prospect in the Class of 2024.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward Khani Rooths is set to take an official visit to the Cardinals this weekend, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.
Rooths had previously been committed to Michigan, giving his verbal pledge last November. However, he did not sign during the early signing period, and reopened his recruitment this past March after the Wolverines fired head coach Juwan Howard.
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward is not only the No. 1 uncommitted prospect in the cycle, he's one of the best recruits in the nation overall. The consensus four-star prospect ranks as the No. 31 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.
Last summer out on the Adidas 3SSB circuit for New World, Rooths was aggressive around the rim, averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. During the Nike EYBL Scholastic with IMG Academy, Rooths put up 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. In fact, all 12 of Louisville's scholarship players have entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, new head coach Pat Kelsey is already starting to work the portal. So far, Kelsey has landed nine transfers since officially being named the new head coach on Mar. 28.
Guard Reyne Smith and center James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley and Washington guard Koren Johnson are also joining the fold. BYU center Aly Khalifa and Charleston guard Kobe Rodgers also committed, but both will redshirt the 2024-25 season.
(Photo of Khani Rooths via NPBA)
