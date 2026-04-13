Former Louisville Forward Khani Rooths Announces Transfer Destination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After being one of multiple players to transfer from the Louisville men's basketball program following the end of their 2025-26 season, Khani Rooths is the first former Cardinal to find his new home.

The former Cardinals forward has committed to Oklahoma, according to multiple reports and first reported by 247Sports' Dushawn London.

Rooths is the first of the four UofL transfers from this cycle to commit to their new school. Mouhamed Camara, Sananda Fru and Vangelis Zougris also entered the portal.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound reserve wing showed flashes of top end potential on several occasions this past season, but struggled all season long with finding consistency on a game-to-game basis. While he cracked double figures scoring eight times (including three double-doubles), he had 12 games where he scored two or fewer points, and seven with zero points.

In 31 games and a pair of starts, Rooths averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per games while played the seventh-most minutes on the team at 15.9 per game. While he shot a respectable 44.9 percent from the floor, his 22.4 percent shooting on three-point attempts was the lowest on the team.

Rooths was head coach Pat Kelsey's first high school commitment, flipping to Louisville after originally committing to Michigan. Ss a true freshman in 2024-25, the Washington D.C. native played in all 35 games, and averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent overall and 23.1 percent on threes.

Louisville is dealing with a lot of roster changeover this offseason. On top of their quartet of transfers, Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers also graduated, while Mikel Brown Jr. declared for the NBA Draft.

While the Cardinals only bring back Adrian Wooley and London Johnson, they're already hitting the portal hard. Kansas' Flory Bidunga and Oregon's Jackson Shelstad have already committed, and they are in the mix for multiple additional high profile transfers.

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Khani Rooths: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)