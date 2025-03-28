Report: Louisville Guard Koren Johnson to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first roster management domino for the Louisville men's basketball program has reportedly fallen.
Junior guard Koren Johnson will enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Joe Tipton and 247 HS Hoops' Sam Kayser.
Johnson is the first Louisville player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, doing so eight days following the end of the Cardinals' 2024-25 season. This past Monday marked the first day of the college basketball's 30-day transfer window.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard played the first two games of the season against Morehead State and Tennessee, before a nagging shoulder injury sidelined him indefinitely. After missing the next five games, he decided to have season-ending surgery.
"Card Nation! I have decided to redshirt this year and get shoulder surgery to make sure I'm in the best shape possible for next year and my future! I appreciate all the love and support," he said in a post to Twitter/X back on Dec. 3.
Johnson came off the bench in his two games played this season, but played a combined 39 minutes. He shot 3-of-11 from the floor for six points, and added three rebounds, five assists plus three steals.
He spent the first two years of his collegiate career in Washington, and is coming off of his best season after earning Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound shooting guard averaged 11.1 points, 2.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 31 games and five starts, while also shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent on three-point attempts.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
(Photo of Koren Johnson: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
