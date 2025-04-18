Saint Joseph's Transfer Forward Laura Ziegler Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program has dipped back into the transfer portal to land another impact playmaker.
Former Saint Joseph's forward Laura Ziegler, one of the top players in mid-major college basketball, committed to and signed with the Cardinals, the program announced Friday.
“Laura is a tremendous addition to our program,” head coach Jeff Walz said in a statement. “She brings a level of skill, maturity, and leadership that will elevate our team immediately. Her international experience and success at Saint Joseph’s have prepared her well to compete at the highest level. We are excited to welcome her to Louisville and can’t wait to see the impact she’ll have on and off the court.”
The 6-foot-2 forward was incredibly productive in everyone of her three seasons with the Hawks, and is coming off of her best season at the college level. Starting all 34 of Saint Joseph's games, Ziegler averaged 17.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent on three-point tries.
Not only did she earn First-Team All Atlantic-10 honors, Ziegler was also named a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. She was also named to All-Atlantic-10 Tournament Team after totaling 35 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assist in three games in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Saint Joseph's fell 73-58 in the league's title game.
The Herlev, Denmark native burst onto the scene as a true freshman, getting named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team after putting up 11.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, she averaged 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, earning First-Team All-Atlantic 10 and A10 All-Defensive Team honors.
Over 96 career games, Ziegler has totaled 1,403 points, 917 rebounds, 287 assists and 100 blocks.
Ziegler is the third transfer commitment for Louisville this offseason, following Arizona guard/forward Skylar Jones and Oklahoma guard Reyna Scott. The Cardinals have seen three of their own players enter the portal so far this cycle, with guard Izela Arenas, forward Nyla Harris and center Eseosa Imafidon all entering.
Louisville started year 18 under Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
(Photo of Laura Ziegler: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
