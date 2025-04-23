Louisville Center James Scott Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal might have officially closed yesterday, but one member of the Louisville men's basketball program was able to beat the deadline.
Sophomore center James Scott has officially entered his name into the transfer portal, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Borzello and confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI.
While college basketball's 30-day transfer portal window shut on Apr. 22, players had until 11:59 p.m. to simply communicate their intention to enter the portal. The resulting paperwork on the school's behalf sometimes takes 1-2 days to get filed, hence why Scott's official entry into the portal did not come until after the deadline had passed.
Scott is the second Louisville player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following guard Koren Johnson, who has since committed to Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-11, 210-pound big man was a key piece of Louisville's front court in year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. Playing in 35 games and making 31 starts, Scott averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks per game.
His 75.5 field goal percentage not only led the team, his 78.1 percent mark on two-point tries was the best in the ACC. 79 of his 108 made baskets were dunks, putting him at third on Louisville's single-season dunk leaderboard.
The Fayetteville, N.C. followed first year head coach Pat Kelsey from the College of Charleston, where he played his freshman campaign. Playing in all 35 games while making four starts last season, Scott averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 16.1 minutes per game, while also leading the team in field goal percentage at an astounding 79.2 percent.
Louisville is coming off of a successful first year under Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
