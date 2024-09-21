Louisville '25 Target London Jemison Announces College Decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Pat Kelsey era of the Louisville men's basketball program got off to an extremely hot start recruiting-wise. Kelsey and his staff hit the portal hard for the 2024-25 roster, and wound up hauling in the No. 1 transfer class in college basketball.
With the early success that Kelsey and Louisville have had out on the recruiting trail early, it seems like it's only a matter of time until that momentum carries into the Class of 2025. Unfortunately, we're still waiting for that first ball to drop.
On Saturday, Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More forward London Jemison finally announced his college decision, committing to Alabama over Louisville.
Earlier this week, Jemison trimmed down his list of top schools from six to three, with Louisville, Alabama and Kansas making the final cut. While the Jayhawks were in the mix, Jemison's recruitment was mainly a two-horse race between the Cardinals and Crimson Tide.
Losing out on a prospect like certainly stings. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound power forward is regarded as a consensus four-star prospect in the cycle by the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 38 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.
That being said, Louisville in still in the mix for several high profile recruits in the Class of 2025. They recently hosted five-star prospect Shelton Henderson plus four-star prospects J.J. Mandaquit and Tre Singleton for official visits, and have also paid visits to five-star prospects Mikel Browl Jr. and Chris Cenac since the contact period started earlier this month.
(Photo of London Jemison: David G. Whitham - CT Insider)
