Louisville Hosting Top-40 '25 Forward London Jemison This Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has had a handful of Class of 2025 prospects on campus for visits over the last few weeks. Now, they're set for another visitor.
Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More forward London Jemison is set to take his official visit to the Cardinals starting this weekend. he is expected to arrive in the city of Louisville on Friday.
Jemison is now the fourth 2025 prospect to take an official visit to Louisville over the last four weeks. Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson took a visit during the weekend of Aug. 23, while Murray (Utah) Utah Prep point guard J.J. Mandaquit and Jeffersonville (Ind.) HS forward Tre Singleton both visited during the weekend of Aug. 30.
Back in July, Jemison named Louisville to his top six schools, with Alabama, Kansas, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia in the mix as well. He also holds offers from Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Providence, Villanova, Xavier and others.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound power forward is regarded as a consensus four-star prospect in the cycle by the four major recruiting services. He ranks as high as the No. 38 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.
Jemison had a noteworthy offseason up to this point. He was named a standout at the NBPA Top 100 Camp by On3, and averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for Expressions Elite out on the Nike EYBL circuit.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of London Jemison: David G. Whitham - CT Insider)
