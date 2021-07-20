Louisville Men's Basketball Scholarship Chart

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With all the moving pieces in college basketball, coupled with at times confusing NCAA eligibility rules, it can be difficult to track the big picture for the Louisville men's basketball roster. We are here to remove all confusion, and provide you with a chart that maps out the scholarship distribution for the Cardinals over the next four seasons.

Below is the current scholarship chart for the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program, coupled with explainers on the eligibility rules post-COVID beneath:

*Updated Jul. 20, 2021*

The way that eligibility at the Division I level works is that you have a "five-year clock". What this means, according to the NCAA's official page, is that you have five-calendar years to play four seasons of competition. This clock starts when you enroll full-time at any college, whether that's D1, D2, D3, JUCO or NAIA.

Then COVID happened and decided to make things a tad more complicated. With the virus eliminating the 2020 postseason, the NCAA decided to gift an additional season of competition and an additional year to complete it to winter sport student-athletes who compete during 2020-21 at the D1 level. Essentially, they now had six years to complete five seasons instead of five years to complete four seasons.

The lone exception to this are JUCO guys who are making the jump to D1 starting in 2021-22. Since they were not at the D1 level in 2020-21, they do not get an extra year on their clock, and get the normal four seasons in five years between JUCO and D1.

