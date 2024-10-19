Louisville Drops Shootout Against Miami
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home to L&N Stadium for a massive showdown with Miami, an upset over the ACC frontrunner was not in the cards for the Louisville football program, coming out on the wrong end of a 52-45 shootout on Saturday.
The Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) have now dropped three of their last four games after winning their first three to start the 2024 season. Conversely, the No. 6 Hurricanes (7-0, 3-0 ACC) continue their undefeated start to the season, and remain in the driver's seat to reach the ACC Championship Game.
Miami's prolific offense had little trouble right out of the gates, scoring on their first three drives of the game. They broke the seal with a 55-yard field goal from Andres Borregales, then added a pair of long receiving touchdowns: one being a 27-yarder to Jacolby George and the other 49-yarder to Sam Brown Jr.
Louisville wasn't as explosive to start the game, but they were able to score touchdowns on two of their first four drives. The Cardinals responded to Borregales' kick with a 43-yard rushing touchdown by Brown, then after the Canes' back-to-back receiving scores, they got back within a possession thanks to their own receiving touchdown: this one a three-yard haul by Redman.
A key juncture came after Miami was forced to punt for the first time, with a holding penalty on the kick backing up Louisville to their own three-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Brown fumbled the ball, with Miami recovering in the end zone to go up 24-14 with just over five minutes until halftime.
Louisville then missed a 55-yard field goal on their next possession, but their defense turned around and forced a quick Hurricanes three-and-out to give the offense one last shot at points. With 57 seconds left, the Cardinals were able to get to the five-yard line and kick a chip shot 22-yard field goal to go down just 24-17 at the half.
Miami opened up the second half with a methodical 14-play/eight minute drive that ended with a nine-yard receiving score by Xavier Restrepo. It was a methodical drive that seemingly took the energy out of the stadium, but Louisville wasn't dead yet.
On the ensuing kickoff, Lacy took a 100-yard return all the way home for a touchdown. On the very first play of Miami's next drive, the Cardinals forced a Canes fumble that set them up just outside the red zone. It took just three plays for Brooks to tie the game with a 21-yard scoring reception.
At that point, the game turned into a full-blown shootout, with Brooks' score being the first of four straight combined touchdown drives.
Miami's Horton punched it in from two yards out on a drive that was assisted heavily by a 63-yard gain Restrepo catch, then Duke Watson capped off a methodical drive with a four-yard scoring catch. After that, the Canes jumped back in front on another two-yard score - this time from Ajay Allen on a drive that was set up by a 59-yard catch-and-run by Brown.
The next punt didn't come until just over 10 minutes left in the game, when Louisville had to boot it away trailing by a touchdown. Following a critical replay review, where a game-tying strip sack scoop-and-score was overturned, Miami took advantage and finished the drive with bruising 30-yard touchdown run by Martinez to go up two scores with just over four minutes left.
Despite the steep hill to climb in the final minutes, Louisville didn't quit. They were able to actually find the end zone one final time, with Brooks catching a four-yard touchdown with 54 seconds left. However, the Cardinals could not recover the ensuing onside kick, allowing the Hurricanes to kneel out the clock.
Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround in store, and is heading back on the road for a matchup at Boston College. Kickoff against the Eagles is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X