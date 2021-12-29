Watch: Chris Mack, Jarrod West Talk COVID Pause, Preview Wake Forest

The Cardinals are back in action following a COVID pause to play their conference home opener.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having to take a brief pause in team activities due to COVID, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action, and are in line to host Wake Forest for the ACC home opener.

Two days after their loss at Western Kentucky on Dec. 18, the Cardinals were forced to pause all team-related activities last week due to "multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program,” and had to postpone their annual rivalry game vs. Kentucky. Louisville was able to get back to practice Sunday night, but did not have their full compliment of players.

“It was, obviously, a frustrating time and tough week,” graduate transfer guard Jarrod West said. “Unfortunately, it's kind of out our out of our control. … Obviously, we wanted to play (vs. Kentucky), and was frustrating for us that we can couldn't play.”

As for Wake Forest, they have had a hot start under second-year head coach Steve Forbes, starting the season at 11-1. Their strength of schedule might be among the worst in Division I, but they do have a quality win at Virginia Tech.

“They’re really good,” head coach Chris Mack said. “They have one of the best players in our conference in Alondes Williams. It’s amazing the transformation he's made as a player from Oklahoma to now, averaging over 20 points a game. He's by far the best passer we’ve played all year. Their guys play with an aggressiveness, confidence. It’s gonna be a big challenge for us tomorrow night.”

Prior to the matchup, Mack and West took time to meet with the media. They discussed the pause the program had to take, previewed the upcoming game against Wake Forest, and more.

