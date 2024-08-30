Two '25 Prospects Set to Visit Louisville This Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is wrapping up the month of August by hosting a pair of Class of 2025 prospects.
Murray (Utah) Utah Prep point guard J.J. Mandaquit and Jeffersonville (Ind.) HS forward Tre Singleton are both set to take their official visits to the Cardinals starting this weekend. They are expected to arrive in the city of Louisville late Friday night, then start their visit on Saturday.
Earlier this month, Mandaquit cut down his list of top schools to nine, with Louisville firmly in the mix. He was the very first high school prospect to be offered a scholarship by new Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey.
The native Hawaiian is among one of the best at his position in the class, and one of the best players overall in the cycle. According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Mandaquit ranks as the No. 8 point guard and the No. 53 prospect in the Class of 2025.
Born in Hilo, Hawaii, Mandaquit played his first season of high school hoops with Honolulu (Hi.) 'Iolani School before moving to the contiguous United States. During his sophomore year at Utah Prep - then Herriman (Utah) RSL Academy - he averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals over 22 games tracked by MaxPreps.
Mandquit has had a very active offseason up to this point. Out on the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Compton Magic, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 10 games.
He also has significant experience with USA Basketball. He was named to the 2024 U17 team, helping the USA win gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey earlier this summer. Over six games, he averaged 6.6 points, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals. He also was named to the U16 National Team roster last summer, helping the USA win gold at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship.
As for Singleton, he is one of the more recent scholarship offers in the cycle by Louisville getting offer in mid-July. It came on the heels of a standout performance down in Rock Hill, S.C. for the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship, where Kelsey was among the many coaches who watched him.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound big man comes in as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Indiana, and the No. 50 power forward in the class per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 219 recruiting in the 2025 cycle.
Singleton put together a productive junior campaign for Jeffersonville this past season. In 27 games tracked by MaxPreps, he averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals, and shot 60.8 percent from the field.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of J.J. Mandaquit via On3)
