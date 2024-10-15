Louisville Report

Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Talk 2024 Media Day

Head coach Pat Kelsey and several Cardinals players were available at Louisville men's basketball's annual Media Day.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey at the Cardinals' 2024 Media Day
Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey at the Cardinals' 2024 Media Day / Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college basketball is just around the corner, and the Louisville men's basketball program held theirs on Tuesday.

Gathering in the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on the campus of the University of Louisville, first year head coach Pat Kelsey and the entire Cardinals roster all had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2024-25 season.

"I said way back in the summer, even when I got the job here, if you listen really close late at night - even in those summer months - you can hear the ball start to bounce," Kelsey said. "The ball never stops bouncing in this city, in this state. As we inch closer to our opener, you get out there in the KFC Yum! center in front of our fans, you can feel the anticipation, the excitement building."

Louisville Cardinals On SI was there for it all, and had the chance to talk to Kelsey, as well as point guard Chucky Hepburn, guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., forward Kasean Pryor, guard/forward J'Vonne Hadley, forward Aboubacar Traore and guard Reyne Smith in breakout sessions afterwards

Below are the videos from Kelsey's Media Day press conference, as well as the players:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

Point Guard Chucky Hepburn

Guard/Forward Terrence Edwards Jr.

Forward Kasean Pryor

Guard/Forward J'Vonne Hadley

Forward Aboubacar Traore

Guard Reyne Smith

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball