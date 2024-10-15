Watch: Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Talk 2024 Media Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college basketball is just around the corner, and the Louisville men's basketball program held theirs on Tuesday.
Gathering in the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on the campus of the University of Louisville, first year head coach Pat Kelsey and the entire Cardinals roster all had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2024-25 season.
"I said way back in the summer, even when I got the job here, if you listen really close late at night - even in those summer months - you can hear the ball start to bounce," Kelsey said. "The ball never stops bouncing in this city, in this state. As we inch closer to our opener, you get out there in the KFC Yum! center in front of our fans, you can feel the anticipation, the excitement building."
Louisville Cardinals On SI was there for it all, and had the chance to talk to Kelsey, as well as point guard Chucky Hepburn, guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., forward Kasean Pryor, guard/forward J'Vonne Hadley, forward Aboubacar Traore and guard Reyne Smith in breakout sessions afterwards
Below are the videos from Kelsey's Media Day press conference, as well as the players:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
Point Guard Chucky Hepburn
Guard/Forward Terrence Edwards Jr.
Forward Kasean Pryor
Guard/Forward J'Vonne Hadley
Forward Aboubacar Traore
Guard Reyne Smith
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
