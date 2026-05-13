Louisville Men's Basketball 2026-27 Roster Outlook 4.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While we're just over a week from our last update, like we've said before, it's never too often and never too early to break down how the 2026-27 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program shakes out.

The Cardinals' roster is not completely full just yet, as they are a few spots short of the 15-man roster limit. That being said, we are extremely close to seeing how Team 113 will look like when they lace 'em up for the first time this fall.

Departures and Arrivals

Since our last roster update back on May 5, Louisville has added a pair of players to next season's roster, both from out of the high schools ranks. One is a relatively new name, while the other is one that Cardinals fans have known about for a while.

This past Saturday, Isaac Ellis announced that he would be reclassifying from the Class of 2027 back to the Class of 2026 where he originally was. The Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep point guard has been committed to Louisville since Dec. 15, and had reclassified from the 2026 cycle to the 2027 cycle roughly a month earlier.

Then on Monday night, the Cardinals added a new name into the mix in Boyuan Zhang. The Chinese native and Garden Grove (Calif.) Veritas Prep small forward ranks as high as the No. 15 small forward and No. 46 prospect in the nation.

With Ellis and Zhang now in the fold, that puts Louisville at an 11-man roster for the 2026-27 season. There's a chance the Cardinals could add one more piece as a it pertains to the players on scholarship, but in all likelihood, any remaining players added at this point will be walk-ons.

While Louisville is only bringing back guards London Johnson and Adrian Wooley, they'll be heading into the 2026-27 season with one of the most talented rosters in the sport. This is mainly because of the six-man incoming transfer class, with Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, USC center Gabe Dynes, Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox, Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad comprising of the No. 1 portal class in the nation (per 247Sports). They're also bringing in Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep prospect and five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr. as part of their 2026 high school recruiting class.

Louisville is bringing in these nine newcomers after losing 11 players from last season's roster. Mouhamed Camara (Eastern Kentucky), Sananda Fru (Marquette), Kasean Pryor (TBD), Khani Rooths (Oklahoma) and Vangelis Zougris (Saint Mary's) all opted to transfer; Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers graduated; while Mikel Brown Jr. declared for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Projected Depth Chart

Given all that we know now about the current state of Louisville's roster, below is an early look into what the depth chart next year could look like:

*mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Probable Starting Rotation

Starters Jackson Shelstad Adrian Wooley Karter Knox Alvaro Folgueiras Flory Bidunga Backups London Johnson De'Shayne Montgomery Boyuan Zhang Obinna Ekezie Jr. Gabe Dynes Third String Isaac Ellis

Depth Chart by Position

PG SG SF PF C Jackson Shelstad Adrian Wooley Karter Knox Alvaro Folgueiras Flory Bidunga London Johnson De'Shayne Montgomery Boyuan Zhang Obinna Ekezie Jr. Isaac Ellis Gabe Dynes

In the back court, you can make the argument that Louisville has one of the better three-guard rotations in the ACC in Shelstad, Montgomery and Wooley. Shelstad is a perfect fit for Kelsey's scheme considering he is one of the quickest guards in D1 hoops, and ee executes both at the rim and on the perimeter at a high level. While he's very much a score-first point guard, he did show some progress as a facilitator last season, and he'll have to continue making in roads here considering he'll likely get the lion's share of minutes on the ball. That being said, it's possible to see Wooley here in some spots next season. While he's a natural off-ball guard and took some time to adjust to the ACC, he did perform well when elevated to starting point guard in the final month of the 2025-26 season while Mikel Brown Jr. was out. Montgomery is more of an off-ball guard/slashing wing hybrid, so we could see some lineups where he plays the two, and some where he plays the three if it's a three-guard lineup. With the other two guards, it's likely we won't see them take on massive roles this upcoming season. We don't know what Johnson is capable of at this level, although he did have an entire redshirt season and offseason to acclimate to this level. Ellis does bring some shooting and playmaking capabilities to the table, but he absolutely needs to work on other aspects of his game before taking on a meaningful role.

At the wing, Louisville's got two great options here in Knox and Montgomery, with a third in Zhang that potentially could be in line to take on decent rotational role. Knox is a legitimate slashing option, an underrated shooter and rebounder, and is a positive asset on defense. Additionally, Montgomery is hype aggressive around the rim and a highlight-style dunker, an efficient three-ball shooter, and a tenacious two-way defender on the perimeter. Both of these players give Louisville something that they haven't had in their first two season under Pat Kelsey - athleticism on the wing - and both figure to get a big chunk of minutes regardless of their exact role. Zhang isn't as athletic or as much of a defender as the latter two, but he is one of the more natural shooters on the roster, and is very comfortable scoring from anywhere in the half court. He even could play some at the four because of his size and underrated physical nature. Add him the the fold, and UofL has a versatile set of wings, one that can help tie together the lineup regardless of matchup.

The front court is the strongest area of the floor for the Cardinals, and not only is it arguably the best collection of bigs in the ACC, it's one of the best in D1. Bidunga might be a smidge on the short size in terms of true centers, but he is an elite and athletic defender, and is extraordinarily aggressive around the rim on both ends of the floor. Folgueiras isn't nearly as athletics, but he pairs well with Bidunga because of how physical he is in the paint and on the drive, and the facts that he's a legitimate three-point shooting threat. With Ekezie, he figures to be the go-to reserve big man. He is a top tier rim protector thanks to his athletic intangibles and fantastic feel for the court, and while his offensive game is a bit raw, he has a super high ceiling - and could play both the four and five. Dynes is the odd man out considering his offensive game leaves some to be desired, but he is a positive asset on defense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Alvaro Folgueiras: Maria Lysaker - Imagn Images)