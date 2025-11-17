Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. Named ACC's Co-Player of the Week
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – University of Louisville men’s basketball freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. was named Co-Player and Co-Rookie of the Week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon.
It’s Louisville’s first weekly award of the 2025-26 season, and the Cardinals’ first time earning a Rookie of the Week honor since Feb. 5, 2024.
Brown dominated in Louisville’s two victories this week, averaging 24.0 points and 6.0 assists per game. He led the Cardinals to a 98-88 win over No. 9/8 Kentucky and a 106-81 victory over Ohio. He shot 48.1% over the two contests and 37.5% from long range.
In the Battle of the Bluegrass, Brown led all scorers with 29 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the floor. He dished out five assists against just a single turnover while also adding two boards. He played 33 minutes in the rivalry contest and was nearly perfect from the charity stripe, going 10 of 11. At that point in the week, he had scored the fourth most points any ACC freshman has had against a top 10 non-conference opponent since 2010-11.
On Saturday against Ohio, Brown neared a double-double with 19 points and seven assists. He netted 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point range while adding on steal in his 27 minutes of action.
Louisville returns to action on Friday evening in the Hoops Classic against Cincinnati at the Heritage Bank Center. The game will tipoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
