Five-Star '25 PG Mikel Brown Jr. Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has dished out a lot of scholarship offers since Pat Kelsey took over as the head coach. Now, that includes one of the top players in the Class of 2025.
Mikel Brown Jr., a five-star point guard who plays in the Overtime Elite, became the latest 2025 prospect to be extended an offer by the Cardinals on Friday night. Nearly 20 school have already offered Brown, with Kansas, Baylor, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and others also in the mix.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound ball handler is a consensus top-five point guard in the 2025 cycle, and ranks as high as the No. 1 point guard in the nation, according to Rivals. He's regarded as the No. 13 prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite.
Playing for the Cold Hearts this past season in the Overtime Elite, Brown put together a solid campaign, putting up 13.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. During the playoffs, he averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds over six games.
Brown carried that momentum frim the Overtime Elite playoffs straight into the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Playing for Team Loaded (N.C.), he averaged 23.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 11 games.
But that's not all. Earlier this month, Brown helped the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team win the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. Starting all six games, he averaged a team-best 5.2 assists, as well as 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Khamenia is now the 18th Class of 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville, with most offers coming in the last two months following Kelsey's hiring.
(Photo via USA Basketball)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter