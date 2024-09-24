Louisville Report

Report: Five-Star '25 PG Mikel Brown to Visit Louisville

The point guard is a consensus top-five point guard in the 2025 cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Overtime Elite point guard Mikel Brown Jr.
Overtime Elite point guard Mikel Brown Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been very busy out on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, bringing in several high caliber prospects for official visits. Now, the Cardinals are gearing up to bring in another elite prospect for an unofficial visit.

According to Rivals' Ty Spalding, Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy point guard Mikel Brown Jr., a five-star prospect in the Class of 2025, is set to take an unofficial visit to Louisville starting Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound ball handler is a consensus top-five point guard in the 2025 cycle, and ranks as high as the No. 1 point guard in the nation, according to Rivals. He's regarded as the No. 11 prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Playing for the Cold Hearts this past season in the Overtime Elite, Brown put together a solid campaign, putting up 13.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game during the regular season. During the playoffs, he averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds over six games.

Brown carried that momentum from the Overtime Elite playoffs straight into the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Playing for Team Loaded (N.C.), he averaged 23.5 points, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 11 games.

But that's not all. Tis past June, Brown helped the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team win the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. Starting all six games, he averaged a team-best 5.2 assists, as well as 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.

So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.

