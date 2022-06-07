Louisville Offers Class of 2023 Forward Milan Momcilovic

The forward from Wisconsin recently had a standout showing at the Nike EYBL session in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne still has his hands full trying complete the current roster, he's still getting involved with establishing relationships with some of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.

Milan Momcilovic, a power forward hailing from Pewaukee (Wisc.) HS, who is one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle, announced on Monday that he has received a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Cardinals, Payne has shown that he is very selective in who he chooses to give a scholarship offer too. Momcilovic is only the 20th player in the 2023 cycle to receive a UofL offer so far, and a lot of those are holdovers from the Chris Mack era.

But over the last few months, he has been steadily garnering a lot of attention amongst college coaches, and recently had a standout showing at the Nike EYBL session here in Louisville. Playing for Team Herro, Momcilovic averaged 23.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over five games, while also shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward ranks as high as the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin and No. 35 player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

As it currently stands, four schools appear to be deep in the mix for Momcilovic. He's already taken official visits to Iowa State and Minnesota, with scheduled visits to UCLA and Virginia coming up. Time will tell if Payne can sneak in and make the Cardinals a contender.

Louisville currently holds just one commitment in the cycle, coming in the form of La Lumiere (Ind.) small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Milan Momcilovic via Prep Hoops)

