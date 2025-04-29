Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Sweeps Heat to Reach Eastern Conference Semis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One former member of the Louisville men's basketball program is one step closer to winning an NBA championship.
Kicking off the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the top-seeded Cavaliers proved to be an unstoppable force against the eighth-seeded Heat. Cleveland pulled off a 4-0 sweep over Miami, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cavs outscored the Heat by a combined 122 points in the series, setting a new NBA Playoffs record.
Unsurprisingly, the Cavs were fueled mainly by former Cardinals standout and current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell. Starting all four games, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound shooting guard averaged 23.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 45.7 percent on three-point attempts.
Currently in his eighth year in the NBA and third with Cleveland, Mitchell put together his sixth-straight NBA All-Star season. Playing and starting in 71 games during the regular season, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, while putting up a 44.3/36.8/82.3 shooting split.
Cleveland will likely face the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers, as they currently hold a 3-1 series lead over the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off times for the Eastern Conference Semifinals will be announced at a later date.
