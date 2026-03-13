Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 13

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get back on track when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Cleveland has lost two of its last three games after winning three straight, including a 128-122 upset loss in Orlando on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, this is a tough spot for the Mavericks, who ended a long road trip last night with a win in Memphis. It was Dallas’ first victory since February 24 in Brooklyn.

The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers -13.5 (-108)

Mavericks +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Cavaliers -752

Mavericks +525

Total

236.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, KFAA, WFAA

Cavaliers record: 40-26

Mavericks record: 22-44

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Cavaliers Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – Out

Keon Ellis – Available

James Harden – Available

Tyrese Proctor – Out

Olivier Sarr – Out

Max Strus – Out

Mavericks Injury Report

Dereck Lively II – Out

Klay Thompson – Questionable

Kyrie Irving – Out

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

I’m riding the hot hand with Daniel Gafford tonight at home. The Mavericks center has double-digit points in each of his last five games, including 22, 14, and 21 in his last three contests.

Gafford is now averaging 9.0 points per game, including 10.1 as a starter. He’s been seeing increased usage in recent games, and he’s shooting an efficient 35 for 45 (77.8%) from the field in his last five games.

The big man will come back down to earth eventually, but I’ll back him to get to at least 10 points again tonight at home.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

I’m always happy to fade a team coming home from a long road trip, especially when they’re on the second half of a back-to-back.

Dallas enjoyed a win in Memphis last night, but it was a -5.5 favorite in that one. The Mavericks failed to cover the spread as double-digit underdogs in their previous three games, and four of their last five before the win in Memphis.

Cleveland has bounced back nicely from losses recently, and I’ll back the Cavaliers to do that again tonight against a tired Mavs team.

Pick: Cavaliers -13.5 (-108)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.