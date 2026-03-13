Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 13
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The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get back on track when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
Cleveland has lost two of its last three games after winning three straight, including a 128-122 upset loss in Orlando on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, this is a tough spot for the Mavericks, who ended a long road trip last night with a win in Memphis. It was Dallas’ first victory since February 24 in Brooklyn.
The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers -13.5 (-108)
- Mavericks +13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers -752
- Mavericks +525
Total
- 236.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, KFAA, WFAA
- Cavaliers record: 40-26
- Mavericks record: 22-44
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – Out
- Keon Ellis – Available
- James Harden – Available
- Tyrese Proctor – Out
- Olivier Sarr – Out
- Max Strus – Out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dereck Lively II – Out
- Klay Thompson – Questionable
- Kyrie Irving – Out
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
I’m riding the hot hand with Daniel Gafford tonight at home. The Mavericks center has double-digit points in each of his last five games, including 22, 14, and 21 in his last three contests.
Gafford is now averaging 9.0 points per game, including 10.1 as a starter. He’s been seeing increased usage in recent games, and he’s shooting an efficient 35 for 45 (77.8%) from the field in his last five games.
The big man will come back down to earth eventually, but I’ll back him to get to at least 10 points again tonight at home.
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
I’m always happy to fade a team coming home from a long road trip, especially when they’re on the second half of a back-to-back.
Dallas enjoyed a win in Memphis last night, but it was a -5.5 favorite in that one. The Mavericks failed to cover the spread as double-digit underdogs in their previous three games, and four of their last five before the win in Memphis.
Cleveland has bounced back nicely from losses recently, and I’ll back the Cavaliers to do that again tonight against a tired Mavs team.
Pick: Cavaliers -13.5 (-108)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop