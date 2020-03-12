Louisville Report
Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

samdraut

Former Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball player and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday, March 12. 

The shooting guard is the second player on the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus after center Rudy Gobert's diagnosis following the postponement of the NBA contest between the Jazz & Thunder in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Mitchell was the only Jazz player or personnel to test positive out of 58 administered coronavirus tests after the quarantining of both teams.

As a result of Gobert's positive coronavirus test, the NBA announced Wednesday that it is suspending its schedule of regular season games until further notice.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the NBA released in a statement.

In his third season in the NBA, Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He was selected to his first NBA All-Star game for a Jazz team that ranks fourth in the Western Conference.

Mitchell played two seasons for Louisville from 2015-2017 under former head coach Rick Pitino. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in his sophomore season for Louisville, finishing his career with more than 750 points.

The NCAA announced yesterday that its men’s and women’s basketball tournament would be closed to fans in lieu of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Louisville men’s basketball is set to begin play in the ACC Tournament tonight at 9 p.m. against Syracuse in the quarterfinals, albeit without fans permitted in the stands of the Greensboro Coliseum.

