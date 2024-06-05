Report: Louisville Adds Morehead State to 2024-25 Schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has added Morehead State to their 2024-25 schedule, according to Bracketeer.org's Rocco Miller. The game will take place at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday, Nov. 4, according to Miller.
The matchup will serve as the coaching debuts for both Pat Kelsey with the Cardinals and Jonathan Mattox with the Racers. Kelsey was hired away from Charleston after Louisville parted ways with Kenny Payne following a disastrous two-year stint as the head coach.
Mattox had spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at Murray State. He replaced Preston Spradlin, who left Morehead State for James Madison. The Racers went 26-9 last season, winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament before falling to Illinois in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
This will be the first matchup between the two schools since facing off on Mar. 17, 2011 in the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals saw their 13-game streak against the Racers snapped in a stunning 62-61 opening round upset. Louisville owns a 31-12 advantage in the overall series.
Morehead State is just the fifth known non-conference opponent that Louisville will face in the 2024-25 season. They will travel to Kentucky on Dec. 14, and play three to-be-determined matchups in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 27-29. The Cardinals will also play a yet-to-be-named opponent as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
While all 12 scholarship players from Louisville's 2023-24 roster entered the portal after Payne was fired, Kelsey and his staff have done a masterful job on the roster construction front. He is bringing in 12 D1 transfers and one high school prospect, with his portal class ranking No. 1 nationally according to On3.
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)
