How to Watch ‘Marching Into Madness,’ SI TV’s Exclusive Docuseries Following Louisville Men’s Basketball

Pat Kelsey took over a Louisville men’s basketball program that had truly hit rock bottom.

The program—traditionally one of the nation’s powers—had fallen on hard times in the wake of Rick Pitino’s ouster in 2017. Following a season under interim coach David Padgett, the Cardinals hired Xavier’s Chris Mack, who led them back to the NCAA tournament in ‘19 and put together an impressive 24–7 campaign in ‘20—before March Madness was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19. His tenure stalled out, and he was dismissed early in the 2021–22 campaign. The program brought in one of its own, Kenny Payne—a member of the 1986 national championship team and a successful assistant at rival Kentucky—but his tenure was an abject disaster, with the Cardinals going just 12–52 with five total ACC wins across two seasons. Louisville finished last in the conference both years.

In stepped Kelsey, the incredibly successful College of Charleston coach with five NCAA tournament bids to his name (including the canceled 2020 tournament) in the last eight years leading the Cougars and Winthrop. Plenty of mid-major coaches with similar résumés had faltered when making the leap to programs like Louisville, but Kelsey quickly moved to energize the Cardinals’ passionate fan base, and his hire paid immediate dividends. Louisville returned to the Big Dance in 2025 after Kelsey’s first season leading the Cardinals, a 27–8 campaign that ended in disappointment nevertheless, as the No. 8 seed fell to Creighton in the first-round.

March Madness is upon us once again, and SI TV will take fans inside Kelsey’s program , as Louisville seeks to win its first NCAA tournament game since 2017. Kelsey is also looking for his first tournament win as a head coach, a stretch that began at Winthrop in ‘12.

On Friday at 9 a.m. ET, SI TV, in partnership with Fresh Features and Rough House Pictures, will release the debut episode of Marching Into Madness , an exclusive five-episode docuseries taking fans inside Kelsey’s rapid rebuild of one of college basketball’s most prominent programs. The trailer for the new series is available to watch now:

“I am incredibly thrilled to finally have this documentary released, and to be fortunate enough to have it air in partnership with Fresh Features, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green’s Rough House Pictures, Donovan Mitchell, Jay Bilas, Caleb Pressley and Sports Illustrated, a renowned publication that touches all facets of sport,” said Kelsey. “This crew has been following my staff for three years and it chronicles the ups and the downs of a college basketball season and the lives of those involved, both on and off the court. I can’t wait for our fans and college basketball fans everywhere to have a peek behind the curtain to the unique way we go about what we do.”

SI TV is Sports Illustrated’s new 24/7 FAST channel. It’s free to watch and available via Fire TV , Roku , DIRECTV , Sling , Plex and Anoki .

The Cardinals enter the postseason at 22–9 (11–7 in the ACC) and should be a lock for the Big Dance . They will begin ACC tournament play on Wednesday, as the No. 6 seed in the conference, and will face the winner of No. 11 SMU and No. 14 Syracuse at 2:30 p.m. ET. SI’s Kevin Sweeney currently has Louisville as a No. 6 seed in his latest bracket watch update . The Cardinals have a chance to bolster their résumé in Charlotte this week.

More College Basketball from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.