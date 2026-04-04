Louisville Forward Mouhamed Camara to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - More roster turnover is coming the Louisville men's basketball's way.

True freshman forward Mouhamed Camara plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, sources tell Louisville Cardinals On SI. Cardinals Sports was first to report.

Camara is the third Louisville player to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following forwards Sananda Fru and Khani Rooths. The 15-day portal window does not officially open until Apr 7 - one day after the national championship.

A native of Dakar, Senegal, Camara joined the Cardinals last offseason by way of NBA Academy Africa. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing, who was regarded as a four-star prospect in the cycle per 247Sports, redshirted his true freshman campaign to allow himself to get acclimated to the college game.

"Mo is a big-time athlete who has the ability to be an elite defender early in his career," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement when Camara signed with UofL last July. "He can guard every position on the floor and disrupts both on the ball and at the rim. He has great tools and a mindset that craves coaching, which will allow him to develop quickly. He will be playing on an experienced, veteran team which will allow him to learn and grow daily. We are very excited to have him here at Louisville."

In the year leading up to joining UofL last summer, Camara took part in various events for NBA Academy Africa, such as the 2025 NBA Academy Northeast Tour, 2024 NBA Academy Winter Tour, and 2024 NBA Academy Games. He also competed in the 2025 Basketball Africa League, took part in Basketball Without Borders, and has some international experience with the Senegal Senior National Team.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Mouhamed Camara: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)