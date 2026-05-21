MLB Standings Reveal a Way-Too-Early Look at Current Projected Playoff Bracket
Just as everyone predicted two months ago the Rays have rocketed out out to the best record in baseball, the Tigers are already 8 1/2 games out of first place and the Athletics are in sole possession of first place in the American League West The Red Sox and Mets are a combined 43-65, the White Sox are playing .510 baseball and everyone in the National League Central has won more games than they've lost.
We are not yet to Memorial Day weekend so it is probably a bit premature to look at what the playoff bracket would be if the season ended today. But it's still a fun exercise as it gives a binary pass-fail grade to teams with postseason aspirations.
In the American League, Tampa Bay would earn the No. 1 seed thanks to a 33-15 record and the Guardians have done enough to currently posses the No. 2 seed and the second bye.
The Athletics would host the Rangers in a clash of divisional foes in one wild card series while the Yankees, despite a 30-20 mark, would have to settle for homefield advantage against the White Sox in the other three-game sprint.
On the other side of the bracket the Braves and Dodgers would earn byes and await the winners of the two wild card series. Currently those would feature the Brewers hosting the Cubs in one and the Padres and Cardinals doing battle in San Diego.
Obviously much will change and there's plenty of good news for teams who do not see their names above. Five teams are within four games of the final wild card spot in each of the leagues. In the AL even Kansas City and Detroit, currently tied at 20-30, are still a very manageable 4 1/2 games out of the playoff picture.
MLB scores
Reds 9, Phillies 4
Diamondbacks 6, Giants 3
Braves 9, Marlins 1
Brewers 5, Cubs 0
Rays 5, Orioles 3
Mariners 5, White Sox 4
Nationals 8, Mets 4
Pirates 7, Cardinals 0
Twins 4, Astros 1
Guardians 3, Tigers 2
Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1
Dodgers 4, Padres 0
Rangers 5, Rockies 4
Red Sox 4, Royals 3
Athletics 6, Angels 5
MLB standings
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Rays
33-15
--
Yankees
30-20
4.0
Blue Jays
22-27
11.5
Red Sox
22-27
11.5
Orioles
21-29
13.0
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
29-22
--
White Sox
25-24
3.0
Twins
23-27
5.5
Royals
20-30
8.5
Tigers
20-30
8.5
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Athletics
25-24
--
Rangers
24-25
1.0
Mariners
24-27
2.0
Astros
20-31
6.0
Angels
17-33
8.5
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
34-16
--
Phillies
25-25
9.0
Nationals
25-25
9.0
Marlins
22-28
12.0
Mets
21-28
12.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Brewers
29-18
--
Cardinals
28-20
1.5
Cubs
29-21
1.5
Reds
26-24
4.5
Pirates
25-24
5.0
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Dodgers
31-19
--
Padres
29-20
1.5
Diamondbacks
25-23
5.0
Giants
20-30
11.0
Rockies
19-31
12.0
MLB schedule
All times ET
Guardians vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m.
Pirates vs. Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.
Mets vs. Nationals, 4:05 p.m.
Braves vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster