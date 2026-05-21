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MLB Standings Reveal a Way-Too-Early Look at Current Projected Playoff Bracket

Some surprising teams are charting a course toward baseball's postseason.
Kyle Koster|
The surprising White Sox currently hold a wild card spot in the American League.
The surprising White Sox currently hold a wild card spot in the American League. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Just as everyone predicted two months ago the Rays have rocketed out out to the best record in baseball, the Tigers are already 8 1/2 games out of first place and the Athletics are in sole possession of first place in the American League West The Red Sox and Mets are a combined 43-65, the White Sox are playing .510 baseball and everyone in the National League Central has won more games than they've lost.

We are not yet to Memorial Day weekend so it is probably a bit premature to look at what the playoff bracket would be if the season ended today. But it's still a fun exercise as it gives a binary pass-fail grade to teams with postseason aspirations.

In the American League, Tampa Bay would earn the No. 1 seed thanks to a 33-15 record and the Guardians have done enough to currently posses the No. 2 seed and the second bye.

The Athletics would host the Rangers in a clash of divisional foes in one wild card series while the Yankees, despite a 30-20 mark, would have to settle for homefield advantage against the White Sox in the other three-game sprint.

On the other side of the bracket the Braves and Dodgers would earn byes and await the winners of the two wild card series. Currently those would feature the Brewers hosting the Cubs in one and the Padres and Cardinals doing battle in San Diego.

Obviously much will change and there's plenty of good news for teams who do not see their names above. Five teams are within four games of the final wild card spot in each of the leagues. In the AL even Kansas City and Detroit, currently tied at 20-30, are still a very manageable 4 1/2 games out of the playoff picture.

MLB scores

Reds 9, Phillies 4

Diamondbacks 6, Giants 3

Braves 9, Marlins 1

Brewers 5, Cubs 0

Rays 5, Orioles 3

Mariners 5, White Sox 4

Nationals 8, Mets 4

Pirates 7, Cardinals 0

Twins 4, Astros 1

Guardians 3, Tigers 2

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Dodgers 4, Padres 0

Rangers 5, Rockies 4

Red Sox 4, Royals 3

Athletics 6, Angels 5

MLB standings

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Rays

33-15

--

Yankees

30-20

4.0

Blue Jays

22-27

11.5

Red Sox

22-27

11.5

Orioles

21-29

13.0

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

29-22

--

White Sox

25-24

3.0

Twins

23-27

5.5

Royals

20-30

8.5

Tigers

20-30

8.5

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Athletics

25-24

--

Rangers

24-25

1.0

Mariners

24-27

2.0

Astros

20-31

6.0

Angels

17-33

8.5

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

34-16

--

Phillies

25-25

9.0

Nationals

25-25

9.0

Marlins

22-28

12.0

Mets

21-28

12.5

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Brewers

29-18

--

Cardinals

28-20

1.5

Cubs

29-21

1.5

Reds

26-24

4.5

Pirates

25-24

5.0

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Dodgers

31-19

--

Padres

29-20

1.5

Diamondbacks

25-23

5.0

Giants

20-30

11.0

Rockies

19-31

12.0

MLB schedule

All times ET

Guardians vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.

Mets vs. Nationals, 4:05 p.m.

Braves vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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