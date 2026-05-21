MLB Standings Reveal a Way-Too-Early Look at Current Projected Playoff Bracket

Just as everyone predicted two months ago the Rays have rocketed out out to the best record in baseball, the Tigers are already 8 1/2 games out of first place and the Athletics are in sole possession of first place in the American League West The Red Sox and Mets are a combined 43-65, the White Sox are playing .510 baseball and everyone in the National League Central has won more games than they've lost.

We are not yet to Memorial Day weekend so it is probably a bit premature to look at what the playoff bracket would be if the season ended today. But it's still a fun exercise as it gives a binary pass-fail grade to teams with postseason aspirations.

In the American League, Tampa Bay would earn the No. 1 seed thanks to a 33-15 record and the Guardians have done enough to currently posses the No. 2 seed and the second bye.

The Athletics would host the Rangers in a clash of divisional foes in one wild card series while the Yankees, despite a 30-20 mark, would have to settle for homefield advantage against the White Sox in the other three-game sprint.

On the other side of the bracket the Braves and Dodgers would earn byes and await the winners of the two wild card series. Currently those would feature the Brewers hosting the Cubs in one and the Padres and Cardinals doing battle in San Diego.

Obviously much will change and there's plenty of good news for teams who do not see their names above. Five teams are within four games of the final wild card spot in each of the leagues. In the AL even Kansas City and Detroit, currently tied at 20-30, are still a very manageable 4 1/2 games out of the playoff picture.

MLB scores

Reds 9, Phillies 4

Diamondbacks 6, Giants 3

Braves 9, Marlins 1

Brewers 5, Cubs 0

Rays 5, Orioles 3

Mariners 5, White Sox 4

Nationals 8, Mets 4

Pirates 7, Cardinals 0

Twins 4, Astros 1

Guardians 3, Tigers 2

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Dodgers 4, Padres 0

Rangers 5, Rockies 4

Red Sox 4, Royals 3

Athletics 6, Angels 5

MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Rays 33-15 -- Yankees 30-20 4.0 Blue Jays 22-27 11.5 Red Sox 22-27 11.5 Orioles 21-29 13.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 29-22 -- White Sox 25-24 3.0 Twins 23-27 5.5 Royals 20-30 8.5 Tigers 20-30 8.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 25-24 -- Rangers 24-25 1.0 Mariners 24-27 2.0 Astros 20-31 6.0 Angels 17-33 8.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 34-16 -- Phillies 25-25 9.0 Nationals 25-25 9.0 Marlins 22-28 12.0 Mets 21-28 12.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Brewers 29-18 -- Cardinals 28-20 1.5 Cubs 29-21 1.5 Reds 26-24 4.5 Pirates 25-24 5.0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 31-19 -- Padres 29-20 1.5 Diamondbacks 25-23 5.0 Giants 20-30 11.0 Rockies 19-31 12.0

MLB schedule

All times ET

Guardians vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.

Mets vs. Nationals, 4:05 p.m.

Braves vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated