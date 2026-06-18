Louisville Guard Myah Epps' Rehab 'On Schedule'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Myah Epps' road to complete and total recovery is going to be a lengthy one, but so far, it's one that has not run into any snags.

Speaking to the media this past Monday, head coach Jeff Walz announced that the incoming freshman for the Louisville women's basketball program was progressing very well in her rehabilitation process following a life-threatening car accident this past spring. The Cardinals held their first team practice of the summer earlier this week, and Walz said that Epps should be set to join the team this August.

"Myah's doing great," Walz said. "Her rehab is on schedule, if not a little bit ahead of schedule. She won't be here in the summer months, as she's really in an important time with all of her rehab. But when school starts up, she'll be with us for sure."

The crash happened on the morning of Mar. 13, as Epps was on the way to school. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead product was cut off, resulting in her vehicle rolling over. She had to be airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis for emergency surgery.

Epps suffered multiple injuries as a result of the crash, including two broken vertebrae and a cracked rib, leaving the prospect of playing basketball ever again very much in doubt. Roughly three months removed from the crash, one which Walz says she was lucky to even survive, the goal now is to see if she can be ready to suit up for the 2027-28 season next year.

"It's not a two or three months thing, so we're hoping that we can continue to progress with Myah," he said. "Maybe next year, if things go as planned, she'll be able to get back out on the basketball court.

"But really, it's just a blessing - if you saw the car - that she's alive. So we're just wanting to make sure we focus on getting her back to being able to have a normal life. Especially with the accident that she had. We're just thrilled that she'll be able to join us in August, and then continue her rehab here with us."

The 5-foot-10 combo guard committed to Louisville all the way back in February of 2025, and signed with the Cardinals during the early signing period this past November. She's a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2026, ranking as high as the No. 46 prospect in the nation, per 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Epps concluded her high school career by averaging 14.5 points, 4.1 assists, 4.1 blocks and 2.3 steals per game as a senior for Homestead.

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(Photo of Myah Epps: Christine Tannous - IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)