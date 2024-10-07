Report: Five-Star '25 Forward Nate Ament to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another high caliber Class of 2025 prospect is set to pay a visit to the Louisville men's basketball program in the coming days.
Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament, one of the top players in the cycle, will take an official visit to the Cardinals this Friday, October 11, according to Forbes' Adam Zagoria.
The consensus five-star prospect was one of the first high school recruits to receive a scholaship offer from new Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey. Ament was offered back on Apr. 23, less than a month after Kelsey formally accepted the job.
The 6-foot-9, 185-pound small forward ranks as high as the No. 3 prospect in the class according to On3, and comes in as the No. 4 recruit nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. He's a consensus top-five prospect by all four of the major recruiting services.
Ament stuffed the stat sheet during his junior season at Highland School. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.7 assists per game, while guiding the Hawks to a 24-12 record. This included a berth in the VISAA Division II State Championship game.
The highly-regarded wing is one of several top flight prospects to pay a visit to Louisville in the last several weeks. No. 1 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes was in town for Louisville Live this past weekend, while five-star 2025 prospect Shelton Henderson and four-star 2025 prospects J.J. Mandaquit and Tre Singleton have also taken official visits.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 27 prospects in the Class of 2025, including 19 who are uncommitted. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of Nate Ament: Bill Kamenjar - InsideNoVa.com)
