Top-Five '25 Prospect Nate Ament Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two weeks to the day after landing a high-profile commitment from Mikel Brown Jr., the Louisville men's basketball program has taken one step closer to potentially landing another massive piece in the Class of 2025.
Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament, a top-five prospect in the 2025 cycle and the top remaining available player, announced his top 11 schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the mix.
Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas are the other schools still vying for Ament's commitment as well.
"Pat Kelsey says that he is bringing the revival of Louisville basketball," Ament told On3. "They are bringing it back to how Louisville was in the beginning, like a top-5 program. I think Coach Kelsey has a great mindset and a coaching mentality. I think that he can do it.”
The consensus five-star prospect was one of the first high school recruits to receive a scholaship offer from new Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey. Ament was offered back on Apr. 23, less than a month after Kelsey formally accepted the job, and later took an official visit to campus on Oct. 11.
The 6-foot-9, 185-pound small forward ranks as the No. 4 recruit nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. He's a consensus top-five prospect by all four of the major recruiting services.
With a Composite rating of 0.9990, should Ament commit to Louisville, he would be the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Cardinals in the modern recruiting era. Samardo Samuels and his 0.9985 rating in the Class of 2008 currently holds that distinction.
Ament stuffed the stat sheet during his junior season at Highland School. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.7 assists per game, while guiding the Hawks to a 24-12 record. This included a berth in the VISAA Division II State Championship game.
So far, Brown is Louisville's only commitment in the Class of 2025, although he has already put pen to paper and is officially a Card. Ament and Eastvale (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries are currently the only uncommitted 2025 prospects to hold a UofL offer.
(Photo of Nate Ament: Bill Kamenjar - InsideNoVa.com)
