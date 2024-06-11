Louisville Offers Top-40 '25 Forward Nikolas Khamenia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey has identified yet another target in the Class of 2025.
Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake forward Nikolas Khamenia announced Tuesday that he has been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. He now holds 17 total offers, with schools like Gonzaga, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA and others having previously offered.
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward is a consensus four-star prospect across the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 32 prospect in the country, according to ESPN and On3. He comes in at No. 34 overall according to the 247Sports Composite.
Khamenia had an extremely impactful junior campaign for Harvard Westlake, being named a Third-Team junior All-American by MaxPreps. He averaged 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, and helped the Wolverines go 33-3 overall with an Open Division state championship.
The forward has also had a great early offseason as well. He was a standout on Puma's PRO16/NXT league, and helped USA Basketball win the gold medal at the 2024 FIBA Men's U18 AmeriCup. In six games with the USAMNT at the AmeriCup, he averaged 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Khamenia is now the 15th Class of 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville, with most offers coming in the last two months following Kelsey's hiring.
(Photo of Nikolas Khamenia: Sam Ballesteros - The Republic / USA TODAY)
