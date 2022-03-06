Louisville Receives No. 11 Seed for ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. - With the conclusion of the regular season following Saturday's slate of games across the Atlantic Coast Conference, the bracket for the league's men's basketball tournament is now officially set.

Sporting a conference record of 6-14 (12-18 overall), Louisville has received the No. 11 seed for the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals will open postseason play against 14th-seeded Georgia Tech, with tip-off scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

As much as Louisville has struggled this year, Georgia Tech had it just a bit worse. Just one year removed from winning the ACC title, the Yellow Jackets finished just 12-19 on the year and 5-15 in the ACC. The two teams met just once during the regular season, with Louisville winning 67-64 back on Jan. 2 for what would end up being their final true road win of the season.

Since joining the league starting with the 2014-15 season, this is their first time playing on the first day of the ACC Tournament, having secured single or double byes in every one of their previous appearances. Louisville is also just 2-5 in the ACC Tournament, and have not advanced past the quarterfinal round.

Louisville's highest ever seed came in 2020 when they were No. 3, but the tournament was cancelled due to COVID before they got to play a game. They also secured No. 4 seeds in 2015 and 2017, a No. 7 in 2019, a No. 9 in 2018, and missed the 2016 iteration entirely due to self-imposed sanctions.

The ACC Tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST with Pitt vs. Boston College The first round will be televised on the ACC Network, with the second round, quarterfinals and semifinals airing on ESPN and ESPN2. The ACC Championship will take place on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

