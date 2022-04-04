Report: Louisville Guard Noah Locke Enters Transfer Portal

The senior guard is the fourth Cardinal to enter the portal since the end of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022-23 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program continues to take shape.

Senior guard Matt Cross has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from VerbalCommits. Despite being a senior, he can still take advantage of a COVID-19 waiver and have one year of eligibility left.

Cross is the fourth player to enter the portal for the Cardinals following the end of their season and subsequent hiring of Kenny Payne as their next head coach. He joins sophomore center Wizntizer, junior forward Samuell Williamson, and sophomore forward Matt Cross.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound shooting guard was seen as a major addition last offseason due to his three-point shooting prowess on a team that sorely needed it. He averaged 10.6 points per game as a junior at Florida, shooting 40.4 percent from long distance with a team-high 57 made threes.

Unfortunately, things never quite materialized at Louisville for the Baltimore native. He finished as the Cardinals leading scorer at 9.6 points per game, but shot just 35.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent on three-point attempts. He scored in double figures during 18 of Louisville's 32 games, but also tallied six points or less in ten games.

With Locke's departure, Louisville now has a major need for guards. El Ellis announced last week that he would be returning for next season, is the only true guard remaining on the roster.

The program has have seen a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of their season. On top of the four players transferring; Malik Williams, Jarrod West and Mason Faulkner are graduating; and class of 2022 signees Tae Davis and Fredrick King both requested releases from their NLI's.

Fortunately, Louisville is starting to get confirmations from current players that they are coming back to play for new head coach Kenny Payne. Ellis, Sydney Curry and Mike James all are returning for the 2022-23 season, with several other decisions expected soon.

(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter